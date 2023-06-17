Adipurush: 'हनुमान' के डायलॉग पर राइटर मनोज मुंतशिर ने दी सफाई, बोले- जानबूझकर ऐसा लिखा...
Adipurush: 'हनुमान' के डायलॉग पर राइटर मनोज मुंतशिर ने दी सफाई, बोले- जानबूझकर ऐसा लिखा...

Adipurush Manoj Muntashir: आदिपुरुष में हनुमान के डायलॉग्स पर बवाल मचने के बाद अब फिल्म के डायलॉग राइटर मनोज मुंतशिर सामने आ गए हैं. मनोज मुंतशिर ने सफाई देते हुए कहा, यह कोई गलती नहीं जानबूझकर ऐसा लिखा गया. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

Adipurush: 'हनुमान' के डायलॉग पर राइटर मनोज मुंतशिर ने दी सफाई, बोले- जानबूझकर ऐसा लिखा...

Adipurush Controversy: साल 2023 की सबसे बड़ी फिल्म मानी जा रही आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) रिलीज होते ही कंट्रोवर्सी का हिस्सा बन गई है. आदिपुरुष में हनुमान जी के डायलॉग्स को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर बवाल मच रहा है. खूब सारे विवाद और आलोचनाओं के बीच आदिपुरुष के डायलॉग राइटर मनोज मुंतशिर (Manoj Muntashir) ने सामने आकर सफाई पेश की है. मनोज मुंतशिर का कहना है कि जिस डायलॉग को लेकर हल्ला हो रहा है, उन्हें जानबूझकर ऐसा रखा गया है जिससे आजकल के लोग उससे जुड़ सकें. 

