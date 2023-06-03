June 2023: बॉक्स ऑफिस है खस्ताहाल, इन सितारों की किस्मत जून में दिखाएगी चाल
Bollywood Release June 2023: इस साल पठान और द केरल स्टोरी को छोड़ कर किसी फिल्म ने ब्लॉकबस्टर बिजनेस नहीं किया है. गर्मियों की छुट्टियां में भी बॉलीवुड के पास ऐसी फिल्में नहीं हैं कि लोग थियेटर में जाएं. लेकिन जून का महीना थोड़ी राहत ला सकता है. देखना होगा कि क्या बड़े सितारों की किस्मत उनका साथ देगीॽ

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

New Bollywood Release: जून में सबको बारिश का इंतजार रहता है. लेकिन बॉक्स ऑफिस को  पैसों की बरसात का इंतजार है. उसकी नजरें जून में रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों पर है क्योंकि इस महीने की लाइन-अप देख कर लग रहा कि सिनेमाघरों का मौसम कुछ बदल सकता है. सूखा खत्म हो सकता है. शुक्रवार को रिलीज हुई सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) स्टारर जरा हटके जरा बचके (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) ने बहुत बड़ा धमाका तो नहीं किया, लेकिन फिर भी करीब 5.50 करोड़ रुपये की ओपनिंग ठीक ही है. यूपी और मध्य प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में फिल्म का बिजनेस उत्साह बढ़ाने वाला है. इन दिनों स्कूल-कॉलेज (School-Collage) की छुट्टियां (Vacations) चल रही हैं. ऐसे में ट्रेड के जानकार मान रहे हैं कि अगर फिल्में थोड़ी भी ठीक हुईं तो सिनेमाघरों में दर्शक लौट सकते हैं. जून में सितारों से सजी फिल्में आ रही हैं. एक नजर इन फिल्मों पर...

