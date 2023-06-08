Amitabh Bachchan: आज एक फिल्म के लिए लेते हैं करोड़ों, जानिए पहली फिल्म में कितनी थी बिग बी की फीस
Amitabh Bachchan Fees: अमिताभ बच्चन देश के सबसे भरोसमंद ब्रांड हैं. बड़े पर्दे पर आज भी उनके लिए रोल लिखे जाते हैं. 80 की उम्र में भी उनकी डिमांड नए सितारों के बराबर है. लेकिन उनका शुरुआती स्ट्रगल कम नहीं था. आज एक टीवी एपिसोड में आने के करोड़ों रुपये लेने वाले अमिताभ की पहली फिल्म की फीस आपको चौंका देगी...

 

Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: अस्सी साल के हो चुके अमिताभ बच्चन के पास आज तीन हजार करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की संपत्ति है. उनकी मासिक आय (Monthly Income) पचास करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा बताई जाती है. वह बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) के सबसे अमीर सितारों में हैं और आज भी लगातार फिल्मों में काम कर रहे हैं. 2022 में उनकी आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा फिल्में रिलीज हुईं, जबकि इस साल उनकी दो बड़ी फिल्में रिलीज के लिए तैयार हो रही हैं. पिछले साल गुजराती सिनेमा (Gujrati Cinema) में डेब्यू करने वाले अमिताभ, इस साल कन्नड़ में रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म बटरफ्लाई में गाना गा रहे हैं. यह बॉलीवुड फिल्म क्वीन का रीमेक (Remake) होगी.

