Navya Naveli Nanda: ऐसी हिंदी बोलती हैं अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन कि सुनने वाले कह रहे...

Amitabh Bachchan Grand Daughter: बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज के बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया में आलोचना का शिकार होना पड़ता है कि ढंग की हिंदी नहीं बोल पाते. फिल्मी सितारे भी अक्सर अंग्रेजी बोलते पाए जाते हैं. ऐसे में अमिताभ बच्चन की पोती नव्या नवेली नंदा का एक वायरल वीडियो चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Navya Naveli Nanda Career: अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) की नातिन नव्या नवेली नंदा के भाई अगस्त्य (Agastya Nanda) जरूर फिल्मों में एंट्री कर रहे हैं, लेकिन वह अक्सर अपने सोशल वर्क की वजह से सुर्खियों में रहती हैं. लेकिन इस बार नव्या ने अपने किसी सामाजिक कार्य से नहीं बल्कि अपनी शानदार हिंदी से लोगों का ध्यान खींचा है. इंटरनेट (Internet) पर नव्या का एक वीडियो क्लिप वायरल (Viral Video) हो रहा है, जिसमें उनकी धाराप्रवाह हिंदी (Hindi) सुनकर लोग हैरान हैं. आम तौर पर बॉलीवुड परिवार के बच्चों की हिंदी इतनी टूटी-फूटी होती है कि अक्सर वे आलोचना के शिकार होते हैं.

