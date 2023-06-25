Project K: अमिताभ बच्चन ने Project K को लेकर किया बड़ा ऐलान, धमाकेदार है VIDEO

कमल हासन आए नजर



इस चंद मिनट के वीडियो में कमल हासन के अब की सभी फिल्मों के सीन्स और उनके किरदार की झलक दिखाई गई है. इस वीडियो को अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है. बिग बी ने कैप्शन में लिखा- 'वेलकम कमल....तुम्हारे साथ दोबारा काम करके बहुत अच्छा लगा कमल.'

साइंस फिक्शन होगी फिल्म

जानकारी के मुताबिक ये मेगा बजट और मल्टी स्टारर फिल्म साइंस फिक्शन होगी. इसे नाग अश्विन ने लिखा है जबकि ये फिल्म विजयंती मूवीज के बैनर तले बन रही है. इस फिल्म को लेकर कुछ दिन पहले ही प्रभास ने ट्वीट किया था. एक्टर ने लिखा था- 'प्रोजेक्ट के आधिकारिक नाम और मोशन पोस्ट यूनाइटेड स्टेट में जुलाई में रिलीज होगा.'

Director Nag Ashwin, plans to reveal the official title of #ProjectK a sci-fi drama starring Rebel star #Prabhas . “Project K” is a working title. The official title and motion poster will be released in the United States.

The event will take place in the month of July.… pic.twitter.com/7aoYskxu7b

— Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) June 22, 2023