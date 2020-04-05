Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
'रामायण' और 'महाभारत' के दौर की यादों में डूबा Amul, शेयर किए उस जमाने के कई Ad VIDEO

अमूल (Amul) ने 1980-90 के दशक से अपने विज्ञापनों की पूरी सीरीज शेयर कर दी है, ये सभी उस दौर के विज्ञापन हैं जब दूरदर्शन पर रामायण (Ramayana) और महाभारत (Mahabharat) प्रसारित किए गए थे.

नई दिल्ली: इन दिनों जहां देश में कोविड- 19 (Covid- 19) को लेकर एक डर है वहीं पूरा देश इस लॉकडाउन के दौर में  टेलीविज़न नॉस्टेल्जिया में डूब चुका है. जब लोग इन दिनों टीवी पर  रामायण (Ramayana) और महाभारत (Mahabharat) देखकर यादों में गोते लगा रहा है तो अमूल (Amul) ने भी इन यादों में एक तड़का लगाने का काम किया है. अमूल (Amul) ने 1980-90 के दशक से अपने विज्ञापनों की पूरी सीरीज शेयर कर दी है, ये सभी उस दौर के विज्ञापन हैं जब दूरदर्शन पर रामायण (Ramayana) और महाभारत (Mahabharat) प्रसारित किए गए थे. ब्रांड के सोशल मीडिया हैंडल ने पुराने और यादगार विज्ञापनों के कई वीडियो शेयर किए हैं.

रविवार सुबह अमूल ने रामायण और महाभारत के बारे में तस्वीरें शेयर करके शुरुआत की. एक में 10 सिर वाले रावण को दिखाया और दूसरे ने कर्ण को नदी के पास दिखाया.  साथ ही लिखा, "लोकप्रिय मांग के अनुसार, हम आज एक रेट्रो मोड में हैं .. 1990 के दशक के क्लासिक #Amul विज्ञापनों को आज # डीडी पर # रामायण और # महाभारत के शो में देखते हैं." तो आइए हम भी देखते हैं कुछ क्लासिक अमूल के एड वीडियो...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

विज्ञापनों में फेमस एड 'स्वाद इंडिया का' भी शामिल है. एक विज्ञापन में अशोक चक्र अवार्डी, दिवंगत नीरजा भनोट भी शामिल हैं. वह बहादुर पैन एम एयर होस्टेस थी, जिसे 1986 में आतंकवादियों द्वारा अपहृत एक उड़ान में यात्रियों को बचाने के दौरान मार दिया गया था. नीरजा की बायोपिक में सोनम कपूर ने लीड रोल निभाया था.

दूरदर्शन और डीडी भारती अब दो सप्ताह से पौराणिक सीरियल रामायण और महाभारत का प्रसारण कर रहे हैं. 21 दिन के राष्ट्रव्यापी बंद के बीच, रामानंद सागर द्वारा निर्देशित और बीआर चोपड़ा द्वारा निर्मित महाभारत कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स की मांग थी.

