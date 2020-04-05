'रामायण' और 'महाभारत' के दौर की यादों में डूबा Amul, शेयर किए उस जमाने के कई Ad VIDEO

नई दिल्ली: इन दिनों जहां देश में कोविड- 19 (Covid- 19) को लेकर एक डर है वहीं पूरा देश इस लॉकडाउन के दौर में टेलीविज़न नॉस्टेल्जिया में डूब चुका है. जब लोग इन दिनों टीवी पर रामायण (Ramayana) और महाभारत (Mahabharat) देखकर यादों में गोते लगा रहा है तो अमूल (Amul) ने भी इन यादों में एक तड़का लगाने का काम किया है. अमूल (Amul) ने 1980-90 के दशक से अपने विज्ञापनों की पूरी सीरीज शेयर कर दी है, ये सभी उस दौर के विज्ञापन हैं जब दूरदर्शन पर रामायण (Ramayana) और महाभारत (Mahabharat) प्रसारित किए गए थे. ब्रांड के सोशल मीडिया हैंडल ने पुराने और यादगार विज्ञापनों के कई वीडियो शेयर किए हैं.

By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today. pic.twitter.com/dICTjjh1CW — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

रविवार सुबह अमूल ने रामायण और महाभारत के बारे में तस्वीरें शेयर करके शुरुआत की. एक में 10 सिर वाले रावण को दिखाया और दूसरे ने कर्ण को नदी के पास दिखाया. साथ ही लिखा, "लोकप्रिय मांग के अनुसार, हम आज एक रेट्रो मोड में हैं .. 1990 के दशक के क्लासिक #Amul विज्ञापनों को आज # डीडी पर # रामायण और # महाभारत के शो में देखते हैं." तो आइए हम भी देखते हैं कुछ क्लासिक अमूल के एड वीडियो...

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Boss - Employee pic.twitter.com/qhEgr5PerC — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Boyfriend & Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/3xeMeH4hWl — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Sister & Brother pic.twitter.com/LN4d27hTEV — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Husband & Wife pic.twitter.com/QJ3W7UcMM5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to bring back the classic #Amul advertisement from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on #DD today - Taste of #India pic.twitter.com/3bmR1k0um6 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Cheese – Yes Please pic.twitter.com/POog7ZMSUv — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

विज्ञापनों में फेमस एड 'स्वाद इंडिया का' भी शामिल है. एक विज्ञापन में अशोक चक्र अवार्डी, दिवंगत नीरजा भनोट भी शामिल हैं. वह बहादुर पैन एम एयर होस्टेस थी, जिसे 1986 में आतंकवादियों द्वारा अपहृत एक उड़ान में यात्रियों को बचाने के दौरान मार दिया गया था. नीरजा की बायोपिक में सोनम कपूर ने लीड रोल निभाया था.

On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Amulya – Tea & Coffee pic.twitter.com/us0KI1aA7I — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

दूरदर्शन और डीडी भारती अब दो सप्ताह से पौराणिक सीरियल रामायण और महाभारत का प्रसारण कर रहे हैं. 21 दिन के राष्ट्रव्यापी बंद के बीच, रामानंद सागर द्वारा निर्देशित और बीआर चोपड़ा द्वारा निर्मित महाभारत कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स की मांग थी.

