Ankita Lokhande को बॅायफ्रेंड विक्की जैन पर आया प्यार, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा प्यारा मैसेज

I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazingI love you @jainvick #viank

