एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Dino Morea Video: बॉलीवुड के जाने माने एक्टर रहे डीनो मोरिया को आज एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट किया गया जहां उनके साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि उन्हें उन्हीं की फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से मदद मांगनी पड़ गई.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Dino Morea Airport Video: डीना मोरिया (Dino Morea) को इंडस्ट्री में 2 दशक से ज्यादा हो चुके हैं इस दौरान वो करियर में हर तरह का दौर देख चुके हैं. फिलहाल कुछ एक साल से वो फिर स्क्रीन पर दमदार वापसी कर चुके हैं और उनके काम को काफी नोटिस भी किया जा रहा है. बुधवार को उन्हें एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट किया गया जहां पैपराजी उनकी तस्वीरें खींच ही रहे थे कि अचानक से उनके साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि उन्हें उन्हीं फोटोग्राफर्स से मदद मांगनी पड़ गई. 

