Bollywood Actress: समंदर किनारे हसीना ने कराया हुस्न का दीदार, टू-पीस पहने कैमरे के सामने किया कुछ ऐसा, उड़े लोगों के होश!

Esha Gupta Video: एक्ट्रेस ईशा गुप्ता का हाल में एक पुराना वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. ईशा गुप्ता वायरल वीडियो में ऑरेंज कलर की बिकिनी पहन खूब इठलाती-बलखाती नजर आ रही हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Esha Gupta Hot Look: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ईशा गुप्ता (Esha Gupta) कान्स 2023 को लेकर खूब सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं. कान्स के लुक्स के बीच में ईशा गुप्ता का एक पुराना वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. वायरल इंस्टाग्राम वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस ऑरेंज कलर की बिकिनी में अपना ग्लैमरस अंदाज दिखाते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. ईशा गुप्ता (Esha Gupta Video) समंदर किनारे कैमरे के सामने ऑरेंज टू-पीस में सिर पर कैप लगाए खूब इठलाती हुईं दिख रही हैं.

