क्या रोज जमकर शराब पीते हैं Salman Khan, मशहूर डायरेक्टर ने बताई भाई की सच्चाई?
Salman Khan Drunk: हाल ही में दिए एक इंटरव्यू में अनिल ने बताया कि उन्होंने 2010 में आई फिल्म ‘वीर’ में सलमान खान के साथ काम किया था. अनिल कहते हैं,  ‘खान साहब के साथ तो बहुत मजा आया, लोग कहते हैं कि वो शराबी हैं और अक्सर पार्टियों में जाते हैं.

Salman Khan Controversy: फिल्म डायरेक्टर अनिल शर्मा (Anil Sharma) ने हाल ही में सलमान खान (Salman Khan) को लेकर कुछ इंट्रेस्टिंग खुलासे किए हैं. अनिल अपनी बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म ‘गदर 2’ की रिलीज का इंतजार कर रहे हैं जो 11 अगस्त को रिलीज होनी है. हाल ही में दिए एक इंटरव्यू में अनिल ने बताया कि उन्होंने 2010 में आई फिल्म ‘वीर’ में सलमान खान के साथ काम किया था. अनिल ने इंटरव्यू के दौरान सलमान के साथ काम करने के अपने एक्सपीरियंस को साझा किया है.

