IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara Ali Khan ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर!
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara Ali Khan ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर!

IIFA 202: आईफा के मेन इवेंट में जैकलीन फर्नांडीज भी पहुंचीं जहां उनका अंदाज सबसे हटके दिखा. सिर पर पल्लू लिए ये हसीना अलग से आउटफिट में नजर आईं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

IIFA 2023 Celebrities Look: आईफा के ग्रीन कार्पेट पर हुस्न के जलवे खूब दिखे तो साथ ही फैशन के अतरंगी रंग भी खूब नजर आए. लेकिन इस बीच नजरें आकर थम गईं जैकलीन फर्नांडीज (Jacqueline Fernandez) पर जो काफी अलग लुक में नजर आ रही थीं. जैकलीन ने इस दौरान बॉडीकॉन आउटफिट कैरी किया लेकिन इसके साथ उन्होंने एक प्लेन ट्रेल को सिर के ऊपर से ले रखा था जिससे ऐसा लग रहा था कि जैकलीन ने सिर पर पल्लू किया है. हालांकि फैंस को उनका ये अंदाज भी काफी भाया. 

