ईशान खट्टर ने बड़े भाई के लिए लिखा इमोशनल नोट, कह दी दिल की ये बात

नई दिल्ली: अभिनेता ईशान खट्टर अपने बड़े भाई शाहिद कपूर से बेहद प्रभावित हैं. उन्होंने अपने बड़े भाई शाहिद का वर्णन अपने लिए एक चमकदार उदाहरण के तौर पर किया है. जिस तरह से शाहिद ने 'कबीर सिंह' में अपने किरदार को बखूबी से निभाया है, उसे देख ईशान काफी हैरत में हैं. ईशान ने बुधवार को इंस्टाग्राम पर 'कबीर सिंह' की कुछ तस्वीरें साझा की है.
फोटो को कैप्शन देते हुए ईशान ने लिखा कि आज अपने बड़े भाई के लिए जितना खुश हो सकता हूं उतना हूं, जो मेरे लिए एक इंसान का सबसे चमकदार उदारहण रहे हैं. ईशान ने यह भी लिखा कि आप एक खोए हुए, जटिल और क्षतिग्रस्त किरदार को इतनी निपुणता के साथ कैसे निभा सकते हैं.
'उरी' के बाद बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बजा 'कबीर सिंह' का डंका, विवादों के बीच बनी Blockbuster
As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh You are
ईशान ने यह भी लिखा, 'हमेशा से ही मुझे एक जिम्मेदार बेटा, पिता, पति और भाई होने का मतलब बताने के लिए और 'कबीर सिंह' में अपने अभिनय से मुझे चकित करने के लिए आपका धन्यवाद.'
I’m as in awe as can be. I hope one day I can make you as proud and happy as you make me bhai. Can’t say anymore because I’m dumbfounded, speechless. Please guys, go watch the video for the beautiful new song from ‘Kabir Singh’ - Bekhayali. Link in bio. @shahidkapoor @sandeepreddy.vanga @kiaraaliaadvani #kabirsingh
बता दें कि हाल में रिलीज हुई शाहिद कपूर की फिल्म 'कबीर सिंह' ने पांच दिन में ही 100 करोड़ क्लब में एंट्री मार ली है. इतना ही नहीं फिल्म ने रिलीज के तीसरे दिन ग्रॉस कमाई में जबरदस्त बढ़त हासिल की थी. इसी के साथ साल के शुरुआत में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' की तरह ही 'कबीर सिंह' के आकंड़ों ने भी सबको चौंका दिया है.