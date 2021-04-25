Kangana Ranaut ने Taapsee Pannu को कह दी ऐसी बात, हो गईं ट्रोल

नई दिल्ली: कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) और तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) के बीच सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है, यह बात जगजाहिर है. कंगना एक भी मौका नहीं छोड़ती तापसी को ताना मारने का. एक बार फिर एक्ट्रेस ने तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) की खिल्ली उड़ा दी है. कंगना रनौत ने तापसी पन्नू को शी-मैन बता दिया है.

कंगना ने कहा 'शी मैन'

कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) को ये टैग अर्बन डिक्शनरी की पोस्ट पर दिया है. अर्बन डिक्शनरी की इस पोस्ट में तापसी पन्नू के बारे में अपमानजनक बातें लिखी गई है. बस फिर क्या था कंगना रनौत ने बिना देर किए तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) पर निशाना साध लिया. अर्बन डिक्शनरी के ट्वीट पर कमेंट करते हुए कंगना रनौत ने लिखा, 'हा हा हा शी-मैन ये बात जानकर बहुत खुश होंगे.' अपने अगले ट्वीट में कंगना रनौत ने लिखा, 'शी मैन होना बेकार है. ये बहुत दुखद है. मुझे लगता है टफ लुक्स तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) के लिए एक कॉम्पलीमेंट है. पता नहीं लोग मेरे बारे में नकारात्मक सोच क्यों रखते हैं. ये बात गलत है.'

Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today .... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

Being a she man is cheap ? How rude Nayan.... I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks ... why you thinking only negative I don’t understand... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

क्या था ट्वीट

अर्बन डिक्शनरी के इस ट्वीट में लिखा था, 'तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) बॉलीवुड के उन सितारों में से एक हैं जो अपने कड़वे जवाबों के लिए जाने जाते हैं. लोग तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) को कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) की सस्ती कॉपी बताते हैं. तापसी पन्नू पप्पू गैंग की सदस्य भी हैं'.

Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee Pannu is bollywood actress known f... https://t.co/0rviiqMjDW pic.twitter.com/iiz0TVfe3o — Urban Dictionary (@urbandictionary) April 23, 2021

कंगना हुईं ट्रोल

तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) को शी-मैन कहकर कंगना रनौत बुरी तरह से फंस गई हैं. फैंस लगातार कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) की क्लास लगा रहे हैं.

Tapsee is much better human than you.... Jo bahut zyada zaruri hai. Her work in Thappad was outstanding.. Thapad deserves national award more than Panga. — Jagmeet Kaur (@Jagmeet82529858) April 24, 2021

Kangana don't do this kind of tweets it's going to damage ur image please don't do. It's of requests. We all love uh. We can't see uh in troubles. — Anveshkeshawar (@anveshkeshawar) April 24, 2021

Not able to handle her fame and success. She thinks whatever worked once will always work. She got credit for berating KJo and now tries the same formula on others. She was nothing then and will never be anything ever with her insecure mindset. — saisha (@saisha83346320) April 24, 2021

She's done it before. A while back..late last year she mocked a young girl for her appearance. That was despicable, it really was. That girl gained a lot of support from everyone . And this shows just how black Kangana's heart really is. — Respect is earned (@ILoveMyBoys1000) April 24, 2021

I request that her national awards be cancelled and Padma shri be revoked, this person cannot be worthy of such awards. It's shameful. — The Muscular Bull (@BullMuscular) April 24, 2021

She has a class, indeed she is a great actress, good agile physique and fills action packed performace like naam Shabana, pink, most importantly she is a software engineer, unlike you twelfth dropout runaway kid. She has a class the u can never be, stop trying to hard. — Abhishek Jha (@AbhishekJha1121) April 24, 2021

Dear Kangana, I have always admired you for your acting, fearless actions and daring speeches. But I guess you are going too far these days. Tapsee is a hard working actress and deserves some respect from you. Thank you — Johnny Cruise (@JohnnyCruise2) April 25, 2021

