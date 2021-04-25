English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut ने Taapsee Pannu को कह दी ऐसी बात, हो गईं ट्रोल

कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) अपने बेबाक अंदाज के लिए जानी जाती हैं. इसके अलावा वो बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स पर भी निशाना साधने से वो नहीं चूकतीं. एक बार फिर कंगना ने तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) पर निशाना साधा है. 

नई दिल्ली: कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) और तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) के बीच सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है, यह बात जगजाहिर है. कंगना एक भी मौका नहीं छोड़ती तापसी को ताना मारने का. एक बार फिर एक्ट्रेस ने तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) की खिल्ली उड़ा दी है. कंगना रनौत ने तापसी पन्नू को शी-मैन बता दिया है.

कंगना ने कहा 'शी मैन'

कंगना रनौत  (Kangana Ranaut) ने तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) को ये टैग अर्बन डिक्शनरी की पोस्ट पर दिया है. अर्बन डिक्शनरी की इस पोस्ट में तापसी पन्नू के बारे में अपमानजनक बातें लिखी गई है. बस फिर क्या था कंगना रनौत ने बिना देर किए तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) पर निशाना साध लिया. अर्बन डिक्शनरी के ट्वीट पर कमेंट करते हुए कंगना रनौत ने लिखा, 'हा हा हा शी-मैन ये बात जानकर बहुत खुश होंगे.' अपने अगले ट्वीट में कंगना रनौत ने लिखा, 'शी मैन होना बेकार है. ये बहुत दुखद है. मुझे लगता है टफ लुक्स तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) के लिए एक कॉम्पलीमेंट है. पता नहीं लोग मेरे बारे में नकारात्मक सोच क्यों रखते हैं. ये बात गलत है.'

 

 

 

क्या था ट्वीट

अर्बन डिक्शनरी के इस ट्वीट में लिखा था, 'तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) बॉलीवुड के उन सितारों में से एक हैं जो अपने कड़वे जवाबों के लिए जाने जाते हैं. लोग तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) को कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) की सस्ती कॉपी बताते हैं. तापसी पन्नू पप्पू गैंग की सदस्य भी हैं'.

 

 

कंगना हुईं ट्रोल

तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) को शी-मैन कहकर कंगना रनौत बुरी तरह से फंस गई हैं. फैंस लगातार कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) की क्लास लगा रहे हैं. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

