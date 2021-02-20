Kangana Ranaut ने कही पापा को थप्पड़ मारने वाली बात, ट्रोलर्स ने खूब लताड़ा

नई दिल्ली: कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) अपने ट्वीट्स को लेकर अक्सर चर्चा में रहती हैं. उनके बेबाक अंदाज हर बार सोशल मीडिया में अपनी जगह बनाता है. हाल ही में कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) ने एक कहानी ट्विटर अकाउंट पर शेयर की जिसे लेकर उन्हें खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने अपने बागी होने को लेकर ट्विटर पर कहानी शेयर की है जिसे लेकर अब जनता उन्हें खूब लताड़ रही है.

पिता को थप्पड़ मारने की कही बात

कंगना (Kangana Ranaut Tweets) ने एक के बाद एक ट्वीट करते हुए खुद के बागी बनने की कहानी सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स से शेयर की. इन ट्वीट्स के जरिए कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) ने बताया कि कैसे एक बार उनके पिता ने उन्हें थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश की थी और उन्होंने अपने पिता का हाथ पकड़ लिया था और पलट कर थप्पड़ मारने की धमकी दी थी. इस ट्वीट पर अब जनता कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) को खूब लताड़ रही है.

My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him “ if you slap me I will slap you back” pic.twitter.com/5nU6x6iQtL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

यह भी पढ़ें- Asim Riaz और Himanshi Khurana ने गुपचुप तरीके से कर ली सगाई? जानिए क्या है सच्चाई

वायरल हो रहा कंगना का ट्वीट

दरअसल, कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) ने ट्वीट किया था, 'मेरे पापा चाहते थे कि मैं दुनिया की सबसे अच्छी डॉक्टर बनूं. वो मुझे एक बेहतरीन संस्थान में पढ़ाकर एक क्रांतिकारी पापा बन रहे थे. जब मैंने स्कूल जाने से मना किया तो उन्होंने मुझे थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश की. मैंने उनका हाथ पकड़ लिया था और कहा था अगर आप मुझे थप्पड़ मारेंगे तो मैं भी आपको थप्पड़ मारुंगी'.

यह भी पढ़ें- OH NO! Jasmin Bhasin भूल गईं नई ड्रेस से प्राइस टैग हटाना, VIDEO हुआ VIRAL

यह भी पढ़ें- Miss World जीतने से पहले जल गई थीं Priyanka, किसी ने दिया था धक्का

लोगों को पसंद नहीं आया कंगना का ट्वीट

कंगना का यह ट्वीट आम जनता को खासा पसंद नहीं आया और लोग उन्हें ट्रोल करने लगे.

she’s boasting about how she’s told her father she’ll slap him back and she preaches big about sanskars and desh prem, pehle apni family ko respect de behen then desh ko — Yashpreet (@Yashpreet_K) February 20, 2021

Kangana ji - I admire you as aactress and a bold girl ! Stay blessed !But your tweet about - Papa try to slap me - u told u will slap back ‘ not good in taste and spirit ! It will send wrong message to your million s fans ! Pl delete it , Thanks Jai Hind — Ashok Bhandari (@ashb1752gmailc1) February 20, 2021

Matlab starting se hi aap aisi ho....apkey pita ji bhi khud ko revolutionary samajhtey th aur aap bhi khud ko krantikari manti ho...apki najro mn apkey pita ki yeh galatfahmi thi aur hamari najro mn yeh apki galatfahmi hai — Md imran bhati (@Mdimranbhati2) February 20, 2021

I support you . But i think ye tweet thoda jada hogya.... Kuch bhi ho at the end he's your father. — Kartik (@kartikk1508) February 20, 2021

Shabash beta jo apne baap ko izzat nahi deti wo auron ko kaise degi — Amandeep Singh (@Amandee11724051) February 20, 2021

Ye sikha rhe young generation ko.. delete this tweet...apne struggle kiya thik h...but slap wali tweet delete kro... — neha (@sweetneha897) February 20, 2021

What is this? ये कौन से संस्कार हैं कंगना जी. बाप का स्थान पता है आपको कितना ऊंचा होता है. ज़रा सोचिये उनकी जगह आप होती तो कैसा महसूस करतीं — Shibli Rampuri (@Shibliji) February 20, 2021

एंटरटेनमेंट की लेटेस्ट और इंटरेस्टिंग खबरों के लिए यहां क्लिक कर Zee News के Entertainment Facebook Page को लाइक करें