kangana ranaut

Kangana Ranaut ने कही पापा को थप्पड़ मारने वाली बात, ट्रोलर्स ने खूब लताड़ा

कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने एक बार फिर चर्चा का विषय बन गई हैं. उन्होंने अपने पिता को लेकर ऐसा ट्वीट किया है कि जनता उन्हें ट्रोल करने लगी हैं. दरअसल, कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) ने अपने बागी होने का किस्सा लोगों के साथ शेयर किया लेकिन इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने पिता को थप्पड़ मारने वाली बात कह दी जो कई यूजर्स को पची नहीं. 

फोटो साभार : इंस्टाग्राम

नई दिल्ली: कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) अपने ट्वीट्स को लेकर अक्सर चर्चा में रहती हैं. उनके बेबाक अंदाज हर बार सोशल मीडिया में अपनी जगह बनाता है. हाल ही में कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) ने एक कहानी ट्विटर अकाउंट पर शेयर की जिसे लेकर उन्हें खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने अपने बागी होने को लेकर ट्विटर पर कहानी शेयर की है जिसे लेकर अब जनता उन्हें खूब लताड़ रही है. 

पिता को थप्पड़ मारने की कही बात

कंगना (Kangana Ranaut Tweets) ने एक के बाद एक ट्वीट करते हुए खुद के बागी बनने की कहानी सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स से शेयर की. इन ट्वीट्स के जरिए कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) ने बताया कि कैसे एक बार उनके पिता ने उन्हें थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश की थी और उन्होंने अपने पिता का हाथ पकड़ लिया था और पलट कर थप्पड़ मारने की धमकी दी थी. इस ट्वीट पर अब जनता कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) को खूब लताड़ रही है. 

 

 

वायरल हो रहा कंगना का ट्वीट

दरअसल, कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) ने ट्वीट किया था,  'मेरे पापा चाहते थे कि मैं दुनिया की सबसे अच्छी डॉक्टर बनूं. वो मुझे एक बेहतरीन संस्थान में पढ़ाकर एक क्रांतिकारी पापा बन रहे थे. जब मैंने स्कूल जाने से मना किया तो उन्होंने मुझे थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश की. मैंने उनका हाथ पकड़ लिया था और कहा था अगर आप मुझे थप्पड़ मारेंगे तो मैं भी आपको थप्पड़ मारुंगी'.

लोगों को पसंद नहीं आया कंगना का ट्वीट

कंगना का यह ट्वीट आम जनता को खासा पसंद नहीं आया और लोग उन्हें ट्रोल करने लगे.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

