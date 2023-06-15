Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: रस्म की पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले रंग के कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Karan Deol Haldi Video: सनी देओल के लाडले करन देओल की शादी की रस्में शुरू हो चुकी हैं. रोके के बाद आज हल्दी सेरेमनी है जिसकी पहली वीडियो भी सामने आ गई है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:03 PM IST

Karan Deol Wedding: शादी में सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी होती हैं शादी की रस्में और अब करन देओल (Karan Deol) की शादी की प्री वेडिंग सेरेमनी का आगाज भी हो गया है. 12 जून को रोक के बाद अब आज हल्दी की रस्म है जिसकी पहली वीडियो भी सामने आ गई है  जिसमें करन और उनकी होने वाली दुल्हनिया दृशा आचार्य (Drisha Acharya) नजर आ रही है. ये एक इंटीमेट वेडिंग है जिसमें देओल परिवार के अलावा उनके बेहद करीबी लोग ही शामिल हो रहे हैं.

