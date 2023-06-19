Karan Deol Wedding Reception: करण देओल दृशा आचार्य के वेडिंग रिसेप्शन में झूमते दिखे रणवीर और दीपिका, देखें INSIDE VIDEO
Karan Deol की शादी के बाद शाम को ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन रखा गया. इस रिसेप्शन में बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे पहुंचे. वहीं अब इस रिसेप्शन का इनसाइड वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. जिसमें दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह जश्न में डूबे नजर आए. 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

Karan Deol Wedding Reception: करण देओल (Karan Deol) की ग्रैंड शादी के बाद मुंबई में देओल परिवार ने ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन पार्टी रखी. जिसमें रणवीर सिंह वाइफ दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) के साथ पहुंचे. इन सितारों ने रिसेप्शन पार्टी में जमकर एन्जॉय किया जिसका इनसाइड वीडियो अब वायरल हो रहा है. वीडियो में आप देखेंगे कि दीपिका और रणवीर जश्न में डूबे नजर आ रहे हैं और एक्ट्रेस ताली बजाती दिख रही हैं.

