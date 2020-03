इस गाने को सुनते ही नाचने लगते थे करण जौहर, जया प्रदा के स्टेप्स करते थे कॉपी

Are you ready to spill the beans over a cup of coffee with me? Yes, you read that right! @FankindOfficial and I bring to you a one of a kind experience to share a cup of coffee with me, take lots of selfies and gupshup to your heart’s content. All YOU have to do is log on to fankind.org/Karan and donate for a chance to meet me. Your donations will help us raise money for ActionAid Association's ‘Sponsor A Child’ program to help underprivileged children in India receive education and healthcare (link in bio).

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 4, 2019 at 10:52pm PST