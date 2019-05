Video : नेहा कक्कड़ ने इस पंजाबी सॉन्ग पर लगाए ठुमके, वायरल हुआ डांस

Kaisa Laga My #HauliHauli Song? . . My Look Styled by Me Make Up & Hair: Myself . My Hot Green Top by @uriel_couture . . Song Credits: #GarrySandhu #NehaKakkar @tanishk_bagchi @mellowdofficial @tseries.official @shivamchanana #GarrySandhu #TanishkBagchi #AjayDevgan #DeDePyarDe

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Apr 27, 2019 at 11:19pm PDT