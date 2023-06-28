Video: बारिश के मौसम में दिल थाम कर देखें Nora-Terence का ये वीडियो, ‘भीगी-भारी रातों में’ लग जाएगी आग!
Video: बारिश के मौसम में दिल थाम कर देखें Nora-Terence का ये वीडियो, 'भीगी-भारी रातों में' लग जाएगी आग!

Nora-Terence Dance Video: बारिश का मौसम प्यार करने वालों को और भी बेकरार कर देता है और उस पर नोरा-टेरेंस का ये डांस तो समझिए दिलों में तूफान उठना पक्का है.

Video: बारिश के मौसम में दिल थाम कर देखें Nora-Terence का ये वीडियो, ‘भीगी-भारी रातों में’ लग जाएगी आग!

Nora Fatehi Dance Video: भई...मानसून ने दस्तक दे दी है. झमाझम मेघ बरस रह हैं और ऐसे में नोरा और टेरेंस के डांस ने भीगी-भीगी रातों में आग लगा दी है. नोरा फतेही (Nora Fatehi) डांस की दीवानी हैं तो टेरेंस लुइस डांस (Terence Lewis) के मास्टर और जब दोनों मिल जाए तो फिर कमाल होना ही है. ऐसे में इनकी वीडियो दिल थामकर ही देखें. यूं तो ये वीडियो सालों पुरानी है लेकिन आज भी लोगों का दिल इसे देखने से नहीं भरता.

