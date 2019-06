परिणीति चोपड़ा ने किया खुलासा, जीजा निक से जूता चुराई की रस्म में मिला ढेर सारा 'खजाना'

Cant stop! Wont stop... catch me with these two crazy girls / bffs @mirzasaniar n @parineetichopra on #bffswithvogue on @colorsinfinitytv at 9pm this Saturday! @jeepindia @realisadiamond

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Jun 19, 2019 at 9:42pm PDT