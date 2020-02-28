Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
श्रुति हासन ने सोशल मीडिया पर कबूला- हां, मैंने प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवाई, शर्मिंदा नहीं हूं

बॉडी शेमिंग को लेकर श्रुति हसन ने एक पोस्ट लिखा है, जो वायरल हो रहा है. जानें उन्होंने क्या-क्या कहा.

वंदना मिश्रा | Feb 28, 2020, 11:56 AM IST

नई दिल्ली : श्रुति हासन (Shruti Hassan) उन एक्ट्रेसेज में से हैं, जिन्होंने बॉडी शेमिंग से कभी हार नहीं मानी. अब इस मामले को लेकर श्रुति हसन (Shruti Hassan) ने एक पोस्ट लिखी है कि उन्होंने प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवाई है और इसके लिए उनके मन में कोई शर्मिंदगी नहीं है.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey. No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill . I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :)

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

1/5

लोगों का क्या है जो कभी मोटी बोलते हैं तो कभी पतली

Shruti Hassan photos viral

इस पोस्ट के साथ श्रुति हसन ने लिखा कि मैं लोगों के विचारों के हिसाब से नहीं चलती जो कभी ये कमेंट करते हैं कि मैं बहुत मोटी हूं तो कभी बोलते हैं, पतली हूं. ये दो तस्वीरें तीन दिन पुरानी हैं. मुझे यकीन है कि जो मैं कहने जा रही हूं उससे कई महिलाएं सहमत होंगी. मैं पिछले कई सालों से शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से हार्मोंस की दया पर निर्भर हूं. मैं इनके साथ सामंजस्य बिठाने के लिए बहुत मेहनत कर रही हूं. यह दर्द आसान नहीं है और न ही यह शारीरिक बदलाव आसान है, लेकिन इस जर्नी के बारे में बात करना मेरे लिए आसान हो गया है. कोई भी चाहे वह बड़ा हो या साधारण व्यक्ति इस स्थिति में नहीं है कि वह दूसरे को जज कर सके. यह सही भी नहीं है.

2/5

श्रुति हासन ने कबूला-हां मैंने प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवाई

Shruti Hassan look viral

मैं यह बताकर खुश हूं कि मेरी लाइफ है, मेरा चेहरा है और हां मैंने प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवाई है, जिसके लिए मैं बिल्कुल शर्मिंदा महसूस नहीं करती. क्या मैं इसे प्रमोट करती हूं? मैं इसके खिलाफ हूं, नहीं. बस इतनी सी बात है कि मैंने इस तरह जीना चुना है. हम अपने और बाकियों के साथ सबसे बड़ा फेवर इतना ही कर सकते हैं कि हम अपने शरीर और मन के बदलावों को कबूलना शुरू करें. प्यार बांटें और चिल करें. श्रुति के इस पोस्ट पर काफी कमेंट आ रहे हैं.

3/5

कमल हासन और सारिका की बेटी हैं श्रुति हासन

Shruti Hassan post viral

श्रुति बॉलीवुड के फेमस अभिनेता कमल हासन और अभिनेत्री सारिका की बेटी हैं. 

4/5

'लक' फिल्म से रखा था बॉलीवुड में कदम

bollywood luck

उन्होंने एक्ट्रेस के रूप में 'लक' फिल्म से शुरुआत की. वह 'रमैया वस्तावैया', 'गब्बर सिंह','दिल तो बच्चा है जी', 'वेलकम बैक' और 'रॉकी हैंडसम' जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया है. 

5/5

साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में है श्रुति का जलवा

Shruti Hassan in south cinema

साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में श्रुति हसन का काफी नाम है. 'अनगनगा ओ धीरुदु', 3, 'बलुपु', 'येवाडू' और 'पुली' जैसी चर्चित फिल्मों में काम किया.

