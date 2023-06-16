शादी करने के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया था बॉलीवुड, 9 साल बाद पति ने दे दिया तलाक
Pooja Batra Career: कम समय में पूजा ने सफलता की सीढ़ियां चढ़ीं और कई दिल जीत लिए. हालांकि जब वह टॉप पर थी, तो उन्होंने एक डॉक्टर से शादी करने के लिए अपना फिल्मी करियर छोड़ दिया.

Pooja Batra Life Facts: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस पूजा बत्रा (Pooja Batra) का जीवन उतार-चढ़ाव से भरा रहा है. उन्होंने छोटी उम्र में ही ग्लैमर की दुनिया में कदम रखा था. 1993 में, जब वह एक साबुन के विज्ञापन में दिखाई दी, तो वह 'लिरिल गर्ल' के रूप में प्रसिद्ध हुईं. उसी साल उन्हें मिस इंडिया एशिया पैसिफिक का ताज पहनाया गया. कम समय में पूजा ने सफलता की सीढ़ियां चढ़ीं और कई दिल जीत लिए. हालांकि जब वह टॉप पर थी, तो उन्होंने एक डॉक्टर से शादी करने के लिए अपना फिल्मी करियर छोड़ दिया.

