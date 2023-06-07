Adipurush: आदिपुरुष के मेकर्स ने सैफ से बनाई दूरी, बाकी एक्टरों ने भी ले लिया यह फैसला...
Adipurush: आदिपुरुष के मेकर्स ने सैफ से बनाई दूरी, बाकी एक्टरों ने भी ले लिया यह फैसला...

Saif Ali Khan: आदिपुरुष के निर्माताओं ने सैफ अली खान को फिल्म के प्रमोशन से हर तरह से दूर कर दिया है. फिल्म के अब तक के एक भी कार्यक्रम में उन्हें नहीं बुलाया गया. अब फिल्म की रिलीज में दस दिन भी नहीं बचे और इसका प्रचार जोरों पर शुरू हो गया है. सैफ को प्रमोशन से दूर रखने पर तमाम तरह की चर्चाएं हो रही हैं...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

Adipurush: आदिपुरुष के मेकर्स ने सैफ से बनाई दूरी, बाकी एक्टरों ने भी ले लिया यह फैसला...

Saif Ali Khan As Ravan: सैफ अली खान को क्यों छुपा रहे हैं मेकर्स? फिल्म आदिपुरुष का प्रमोशन फाइनल दौर में पहुंच चुका है और अभी तक इसके खलनायक सैफ अली खान को निर्माता एक भी कार्यक्रम में सामने नहीं लाए हैं. चाहे पिछले साल अयोध्या में टीजर रिलीज का मामला हो या ट्रेलर रिलीज का. अंततः मंगलवार को कल जब तिरुपति में फिल्म का फाइनल ट्रेलर रिलीज किया तब भव्य कार्यक्रम में भी सैफ की सबको खटकती रही. सैफ फिल्म में रावण की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं. अब लोग सवाल उठा रहे हैं कि जब रामायण की कथा रावण के बिना पूरी हो नहीं हो सकती तो आदिपुरुष का प्रमोशन कैसे सैफ के बगैर पूरा कहा जा सकता है.

