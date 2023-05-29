Rafuchakkar Teaser: चेहरों का जादूगर, ठगना इसका काम! एक गलती और...'रफूचक्कर'; Maniesh Paul की सीरीज का टीजर रिलीज
Rafuchakkar Teaser: चेहरों का जादूगर, ठगना इसका काम! एक गलती और...'रफूचक्कर'; Maniesh Paul की सीरीज का टीजर रिलीज

Rafuchakkar Web Show: एक्टर मनीष पॉल (Maniesh Paul) वेब सीरीज रफूचक्कर से ओटीटी डेब्यू करने जा रहे हैं. मनीष पॉल की कॉमेडी वेब सीरीज का टीजर सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Rafuchakkar Teaser: चेहरों का जादूगर, ठगना इसका काम! एक गलती और...'रफूचक्कर'; Maniesh Paul की सीरीज का टीजर रिलीज

Maniesh Paul Web Series: एक्टर और होस्ट मनीष पॉल (Maniesh Paul) वेब सीरीज रफूचक्कर से ओटीटी में कदम रखने जा रहे हैं. रफूचक्कर में मनीष पॉल एक या दो नहीं 5 लुक्स में दिखाई दे रहे हैं. भेस बदलकर ठगने वाले शख्स के किरदार में मनीष पॉल (Maniesh Paul Movies) अपनी कॉमेडी का तड़क लगाते हुए नजर आने वाले हैं. हाल ही में मनीष पॉल की नई वेब सीरीज रफूचक्कर का टीजर सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज किया गया है. इस टीजर में मनीष पॉल का कैरेक्टर चेहरों का जादूगर, ठगना इसका काम, एक गलती और रफूचक्कर के साथ डिफाइन किया गया है...

