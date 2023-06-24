Rashmika Mandanna का हो गया है Vijay Deverakonda के साथ पैचअप! 'सीक्रेट डेट' की Video हुआ वायरल
topStories1hindi1751769
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Rashmika Mandanna का हो गया है Vijay Deverakonda के साथ पैचअप! 'सीक्रेट डेट' की Video हुआ वायरल

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda: रश्मिका मंदाना और विजय देवरकोंडा की सीक्रेट डेट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. रश्मिका और विजय का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद एक बार फिर से एक्टर्स के डेटिंग की अफवाहें तेज हो गई हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna का हो गया है Vijay Deverakonda के साथ पैचअप! 'सीक्रेट डेट' की Video हुआ वायरल

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Date Video: पैन इंडिया स्टार रश्मिका मंदाना (Rashmika Mandanna) और पॉपुलर एक्टर विजय देवरकोंडा (Vijay Deverakonda) के अफेयर के चर्चे एक लंबे समय से चले आ रहे हैं. हालांकि इस साल की शुरुआत में दोनों के ब्रेकअप की खबरें सामने आई थीं, जिसने एक्टर्स के फैन्स का दिल तोड़ दिया था. लेकिन अब रश्मिका मंदाना (Rashmika Mandanna Boyfriend) और विजय देवरकोंडा के पैचअप की बातें इंटरनेट पर होने लगी हैं. जी हां...हाल ही में एक वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें रश्मिका मंदाना और विजय देवरकोंडा साथ में क्वालिटी टाइम बिताते दिखाई दे रहे हैं. रश्मिका और विजय देवरकोंडा का यह वीडियो सामने आने के बाद से एक बार फिर एक्टर्स के डेटिंग की अफवाहें तेज हो गई हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध