Highest Paid Actor: सलमान नहीं यह है इंडिया का सबसे महंगा सितारा, बॉलीवुड की सिर्फ एक फिल्म में किया कैमियो
Salman Khan: बीते कुछ बरसों में साउथ की फिल्में और सितारे बॉलीवुड पर भारी पड़ रहे हैं. अभी तक कहा जाता था कि मजबूत फैन फॉलोइंग के कारण सलमान खान देश के सबसे महंगे सितारे हैं, मगर अब खबर है कि यह रिकॉर्ड टूट गया है. तमिल फिल्मों के स्टार को उसकी अगली फिल्म के लिए 200 करोड़ रुपये की फीस मिल रही है. जानिए कौन है वह...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Thalapathy Vijay: सलमान खान के बारे में खबर है कि उनकी फिल्म किसी का भाई किसी की जान भले ही सिनेमाघरों में फ्लॉप हो गई परंतु कुल मिलकर उसने निर्माता को 40 करोड़ रुपये का मुनाफा कमा कर दिया है. सलमान निश्चित ही बॉलीवुड के सबसे बड़े और महंगे सितारों में हैं, लेकिन ताजा खबरों की मानें तो वह देश में सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले सितारे नहीं हैं. यह करिश्मा तमिल सिनेमा (Tamil Cinema) के स्टार दलपति विजय (Ilayathalapathy Vijay) के नाम पर दर्ज हो गया है. मीडिया में आ रह ताजा खबरों की मानें तो विजय निर्विवाद रूप से देश के सबसे अधिक फीस पाने वाले अभिनेता बन गए हैं.

