Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke Trailer 2: असली है प्यार फिर क्यों ले रही नकली तलाक! परिवार को मिल रहे झटके पे झटके

Zara Hat ke Zara Bach Ke Trailer: सारा अली खान और विक्की कौशल पहली बार फिल्म जरा हट के जरा बच के में नजर आने वाले हैं. अब फिल्म का दूसरा ट्रेलर भी रिलीज कर दिया गया है. जो और भी मजेदार है.

May 24, 2023

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke: विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) और सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म जरा हट के जरा बच के (Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke) के प्रमोशन में बिजी हैं. इसी बीच फिल्म का नया ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ है जो पहले से भी ज्यादा जबरदस्त है. प्यार असली है लेकिन फिर भी कपिल और सौम्या लेने जा रहे हैं नकली तलाक. अब इसके पीछे कारण क्या है वो काफी हद तक इस ट्रेलर को देखकर समझा जा सकता है. वजह मजेदार जो इस फिल्म को और भी मजेदार बना रही है.

