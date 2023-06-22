Shweta Tiwari: नशीले नैन, भीगा बदन, शॉवर के नीचे कुछ ऐसे दिखाईं अदाएं; हॉट फोटोज देख मचले फैंस के दिल!
Shweta Tiwari: नशीले नैन, भीगा बदन, शॉवर के नीचे कुछ ऐसे दिखाईं अदाएं; हॉट फोटोज देख मचले फैंस के दिल!

Shweta Tiwari Bold Photos: एक्ट्रेस श्वेता तिवारी ने एक बार फिर अपनी बोल्ड अदाओं का जादू इंटरनेट पर दिखा दिया है. श्वेता तिवारी की नई फोटोज देख फैंस के दिल मचले जा रहे हैं. 

 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari: नशीले नैन, भीगा बदन, शॉवर के नीचे कुछ ऐसे दिखाईं अदाएं; हॉट फोटोज देख मचले फैंस के दिल!

Shweta Tiwari Instagram: टीवी की पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस श्वेता तिवारी (Shweta Tiwari) ने 42 की उम्र में अपने मोस्ट सेक्सी लुक का दीदार सोशल मीडिया पर करा दिया है. जी हां... श्वेता तिवारी लेटेस्ट फोटोज में नशीले नैनों के साथ अपना भीगा बदन जमकर फ्लॉन्ट करती नजर आ रही हैं. कभी शॉवर के सामने तो कभी वॉश बेसिन पर बैठ सिजलिंग अदाएं दिखातीं श्वेता तिवारी की नई तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं. श्वेता (Shweta Tiwari Photos) की तस्वीरों के देख नेटीजन्स झोली भर-भरकर एक्ट्रेस की तारीफें कर रहे हैं. 

