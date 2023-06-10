Gadar Re-Release: फिर धूम मचा रही है गदर, क्या याद हैं आपको उसके ये शानदार डायलॉग
Gadar Re-Release: फिर धूम मचा रही है गदर, क्या याद हैं आपको उसके ये शानदार डायलॉग

Gadar Dialouges: गदर देश की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्मों में है और आने वाले कई बरसों तक रहेगी. सनी देओल आज भले ही पहले जैसे सितारे न हों, लेकिन इसमें संदेह नहीं कि गदर में जैसा परफॉरमेंस उन्होंने दिया, वैसा कोई दूसरा एक्टर नहीं कर पाया. सनी के मुंह से निकले गदर के डायलॉग इन दिनों फिर सुर्खियों में हैं.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Gadar Re-Release: फिर धूम मचा रही है गदर, क्या याद हैं आपको उसके ये शानदार डायलॉग

Sunny Deol Famous Dialouges: सनी देओल-अमीशा पटेल-अमरीश पुरी स्टारर गदर-एक प्रेम कथा फिर थियेटरों में हैं. गदर-2 की रिलीज से पहले 22 साल पुरानी इस फिल्म को निर्माताओं ने चुनिंदा थियेटरों लगाया है. शुक्रवार को फिल्म ने 30 लाख रुपये का कलेक्शन किया. ट्रेड के जानकार इसे अच्छा मान रहे हैं क्योंकि शुक्रवार को फिल्म के देश भर में मात्र 700 शो किए गए. दर्शक फिल्म देखने पहुंचे और एक बार फिर से गदर की तारीफ के पुल बांधे. फिल्म की लंबाई इस बार थोड़ी-सी बढ़ गई है क्योंकि इसमें कुछ नए दृश्य जोड़े गए हैं. अंत में गदर 2 का टीजर भी है. फिल्म में जोड़ा गया एक नया डायलॉग सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है.

