Dharmendra Family Details: 2013 में एक इंटरव्यू में जब सनी देओल से पूछा गया कि देओल परिवार की महिलाएं लाइमलाइट में आने से क्यों शर्माती हैं तो उन्होंने दिलचस्प जवाब देते हुए कहा कि यह उनका अपना फैसला था. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

क्यों किसी के सामने नहीं आती हैं देओल खानदान की महिलाएं, Sunny Deol ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा!

Sunny Deol Family: कई लोग सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) को उनकी फिल्मों घायल, गदर-एक प्रेम कथा (Gadar Ek Prem Katha) और अपने (Apne) जैसी के लिए जानते हैं  लेकिन सनी अपनी प्राइवेट लाइफ को हमेशा लाइमलाइट से दूर रखने में यकीन करते हैं.खासकर उनकी शादीशुदा लाइफ कभी सुर्ख़ियों में नहीं रहती है और उनकी पत्नी पूजा देओल (Pooja Deol) भी लाइमलाइट से कोसों दूर ही रही हैं. इसके अलावा सनी की मां प्रकाश कौर भी पब्लिकली सामने आने से बचती हैं.. 

