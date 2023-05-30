Bollywood Legend: सुशांत को शादी में न बाल कटाने का मौका मिला और न दाढ़ी बनाने का, मजबूरी थी कुछ ऐसी
topStories1hindi1718070
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Bollywood Legend: सुशांत को शादी में न बाल कटाने का मौका मिला और न दाढ़ी बनाने का, मजबूरी थी कुछ ऐसी

Sushant Singh: एक्टर सुशांत सिंह काम पर फोकस रहते हैं. कभी फालतू विवादों में नहीं पड़ते. फिल्म और टीवी, दोनों जगहों पर उन्होंने पूरी शिद्दत से परफॉर्म किया. वह ओटीटी पर भी सक्रिय हैं. पर्सनल लाइफ को मीडिया से दूर रखने वाले सुशांत की शादी ऐसी परिस्थितियों में हुई कि उन्हें न बाल कटाने का मौका मिला और न दाढ़ी बनाने का. जानिए क्या हुआ था...

 

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bollywood Legend: सुशांत को शादी में न बाल कटाने का मौका मिला और न दाढ़ी बनाने का, मजबूरी थी कुछ ऐसी

Sushant Singh Life: जंगल, डरना मना है, समय-वैन द टाइम स्ट्राइक्स, रक्त चक्र से लेकर हेट स्टोरी 2 जैसी फिल्मों और टीवी शो सावधान इंडिया (Savdhaan India) के होस्ट के रूप में सुशांत सिंह ने अपनी जबर्दस्त पहचान बनाई है. लेकिन अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ (Personal Life) को लेकर वह हमेशा बहुत प्राइवेट रहे हैं. उन्होंने निजी जिंदगी के बारे में मीडिया में कभी ज्यादा बात नहीं की और फिल्मी कार्यक्रमों में भी वह कम ही अपने परिवार के साथ दिखे हैं. लेकिन आपको यह जानकार आश्चर्य होगा कि उनकी पत्नी अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की डांसर हैं और ओडिसी नृत्य (Odissi Dance) शैली में वह बड़ा नाम हैं. सुशांत के दो बच्चे हैं. सुशांत ने लव मैरिज की थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग