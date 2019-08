ट्विंकल की फिल्म ने जीता नेशनल अवॉर्ड, बोलीं- 'लोगों ने PadMan न बनाने की दी थी सलाह'

A journey that started five years ago with columns about menstruation, then writing about @murugaofficial in my second book and finally Pad Man. A number of people dissuaded me from making a movie about pads and today Mrs Funnybones Movies’ first production wins the National Award:) Sometimes you start with good intentions and good luck follows.Period. #PadMan #NationalAward #TheWorkGoesOn

