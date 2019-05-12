संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने दीया मिर्जा को एसडीजी एडवोकेट किया नियुक्त, जानिये पूरी खबर...

I am deeply honoured and consider it a privilege to be appointed the UN Secretary General's Advocate of Sustainable Development Goals. I will strive to convey the importance of achieving sustainable development through all mediums and platforms I have access to. While every single sustainable development goal is critical, none of the rest will be achievable if we collectively do not recognise the interconnectedness between people and environment. Our health and well-being are connected to the environment and when we harm the environment, we actually harm ourselves. As an advocate for the environment my efforts will be focused on environmental protection, human and child rights. This opportunity will enable me to build partnerships and work alongside great global influencers and I truly hope to be a part of much needed change. #SustainableDevelopmentGoals antonioguterres

