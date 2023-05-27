Rishabh Pant पर सवाल को साफ-साफ टाल गईं Urvashi Rautela, बोलीं- आईफा है तो फिर...
Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela latest News: जब-जब ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) की बात हो तो उर्वशी रौतेला का जिक्र खुद ब खुद हो ही जाता है तो वहीं जब भी उर्वशी रौतेला (Urvashi Rautela) की बात हो तो ऋषभ पंत का नाम जुबां पर आ ही जाता है. लेकिन लगता है कि अब उर्वशी ने ऋषभ और उनके नाम से दूरी बनाने का फैसला ले लिया है. तभी तो आईफा इवेंट के लिए अबू धाबी पहुंचीं उर्वशी से जब क्रिकेटर को लेकर सवाल किया गया तो उन्होंने साफ-साफ इस सवाल को टाल दिया. 

