Top 5 Cheapest Smartphones: मजबूत डिजाइन और बड़ी बैटरी के साथ आते हैं ये स्मार्टफोन्स, जानिए आपके लिए कौन सा वाला है बेस्ट
Budget Range Smartphones: ये स्मार्टफोन फैमिली मेंबर्स को गिफ्ट करने के लिए अच्छा ऑप्शन साबित हो सकते हैं क्योंकि इनमें एक बड़ी बैटरी के साथ ही अच्छा डिजाइन और ठीक-ठाक फीचर्स भी मिल जाते हैं. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Smartphone Under 10K: अगर आपको अपने पेरेंट्स या बच्चों को गिफ्ट करने के लिए मजबूत डिजाइन और बैटरी वाला एक स्मार्टफोन चाहिए जिसकी कीमत भी कम हो तो, आज हम आपके लिए मार्केट के कुछ पॉपुलर एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन लेकर आए हैं. इन स्मार्टफोन्स में ग्राहकों को मैस्सिव बैटरी तो मिलती है साथ ही इनमें ठीक-ठाक फीचर्स भी मिल जाते हैं. तो चलिए जानते हैं कौन से हैं ये स्मार्टफोन्स और कितनी है इनकी कीमत. 

