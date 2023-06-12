Health Tips: क्या आप भी यूज करते हैं आर्टिफिशियल शुगर? खाने से पहले जानें इसके Side Effects
Health Tips: क्या आप भी यूज करते हैं आर्टिफिशियल शुगर? खाने से पहले जानें इसके Side Effects

Side Effects Of Artificial Sugar: ऐसा माना जाता है, कि चीनी के सेवन से वजन तेजी से बढ़ता है. इसलिए कुछ लोग वजन कंट्रोल करने के लिए नॉर्मल शुगर की जगह आर्टिफिशियल शुगर का इस्तेमाल करते हैं. ये आपकी सेहत के लिए खतरनाक हो सकती है. आइये जानें कैसे... 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Health Tips: क्या आप भी यूज करते हैं आर्टिफिशियल शुगर? खाने से पहले जानें इसके Side Effects

Artificial Sugar Causes Cancer: क्या आप भी आर्टिफिशल शुगर का इस्तेमाल करते हैं? अगर हां, तो ये आपके सेहत के लिए काफी हानिकारक हो सकता है. दरअसल, चीनी का अधिक मात्रा में सेवन करने से लोग मोटापे का शिकार हो जाते हैं. वजन कंट्रोल करने के लिए लोग आर्टिफिशल शुगर का इस्तेमाल करते हैं. इतना ही नहीं, लोग ये गलती तक कर बैठते हैं, कि मोटापे को कम करने के लिए चीनी के सेवन ही बंद कर देते हैं. जो कि बहुत गलत है. वहीं आर्टिफिशल शुगर आपकी हेल्थ के लिए बहुत ज्यादा खतरनाक होती है. यह इतनी खतरनाक है, कि आपको कैंसर जैसी बीमारी का शिकार बना सकती है. यह बात हाल ही में हुई एक स्टडी में सामने आई. 

