ये आयुर्वेदिक चाय Fatty Liver Disease को कर देती है ठीक, फिर से मजबूत हो जाएगा लिवर
ये आयुर्वेदिक चाय Fatty Liver Disease को कर देती है ठीक, फिर से मजबूत हो जाएगा लिवर

Fatty liver disease: खराब खान-पान और ड्रिंक करने की आदत लिवर के स्वास्थ्य को प्रभावित कर सकता है और यह फैटी लिवर व अन्य बीमारियों का कारण बन सकता है, जो लंबे समय तक लिवर डैमेज या सिरोसिस की वजह बन सकती है. 

ये आयुर्वेदिक चाय Fatty Liver Disease को कर देती है ठीक, फिर से मजबूत हो जाएगा लिवर

Fatty liver disease: अनहेल्दी आहार, नींद की कमी या व्यस्त लाइफस्टाइल के कारण आपका लिवर प्रभावित हो सकता है. खराब खान-पान और ड्रिंक करने की आदत (bad eating habits) लिवर के स्वास्थ्य को प्रभावित कर सकता है और यह फैटी लिवर व अन्य बीमारियों का कारण बन सकता है, जो लंबे समय तक लिवर डैमेज या सिरोसिस (liver cirrhosis) की वजह बन सकती है. हालांकि, क्या आपको पता है कि आयुर्वेद में ऐसे गुप्त सूत्र होते हैं, जो लिवर के हुए नुकसान को स्वयं से ठीक करने में मदद करते हैं. लेकिन इससे पहले हम जान लेते हैं कि फैटी लिवर रोग क्या होता है?

