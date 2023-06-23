वजन घटाने के लिए रोज 30 मिनट व्यायाम करें या 10 हजार स्टेप्स चलें? जानिए क्या है बेस्ट
Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Best weight loss exercise: कुछ लोग व्यायाम करने के लिए जिम जाना पसंद करते हैं, जबकि अन्य लोग रोजाना 10,000 कदम चलने का लक्ष्य रखते हैं, जो हेल्दी और फिट रहने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है. लेकिन कौन सा विकल्प सबसे अच्छा है? ये दोनों गतिविधियां एक समान हैं और आपको एक ही तरह स्वस्थ रखने में मदद करती हैं. अमेरिकन हार्ट एसोसिएशन के अनुसार, स्वस्थ और फिट रहने के लिए हर सप्ताह में 150 मिनट व्यायाम करना आवश्यक है. हर हफ्ते, 5 दिनों तक रोजाना 30 मिनट के लिए व्यायाम करने से आप अपने निर्धारित लक्ष्य तक पहुंचने में मदद प्राप्त करेंगे.

