Foods to avoid in breakfast: रहना चाहते हैं सेहतमंद तो नाश्ते में भूलकर न खाएं ये 7 चीजें
topStories1hindi1719772
Hindi NewsHealth

Foods to avoid in breakfast: रहना चाहते हैं सेहतमंद तो नाश्ते में भूलकर न खाएं ये 7 चीजें

Unhealthy breakfast: नाश्ता दिन का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण भोजन होता है, इसलिए आपको अपने नाश्ते पर विशेष ध्यान देना चाहिए. सुबह के समय आपके खाने का असर आपकी सेहत पर लंबे समय तक रहता है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

Foods to avoid in breakfast: रहना चाहते हैं सेहतमंद तो नाश्ते में भूलकर न खाएं ये 7 चीजें

Foods not to eat in breakfast: नाश्ता दिन का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण भोजन होता है, जिसे आप सुबह करते हैं. इसलिए, आपको अपने नाश्ते पर विशेष ध्यान देना चाहिए. सुबह के समय आपके खाने का असर आपकी सेहत पर लंबे समय तक रहता है. हालांकि, देखा जाता है कि कुछ लोग सुबह की जल्दी में कुछ भी खा लेते हैं. वहीं, कुछ लोग गलतफहमी में कुछ चीजों को हेल्दी समझकर उन्हें अपने नाश्ते का हिस्सा बना लेते हैं और लंबे समय तक उसे ही ब्रेकफास्ट के रूप में खाते रहते हैं. हालांकि, वास्तविकता में, ये आहार विकल्प आपको हेल्दी नहीं माने जाते और वे आपकी सेहत पर विपरीत प्रभाव डाल सकते हैं. तो चलिए, आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी चीजों के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिन्हें आपको अपने ब्रेकफास्ट में शामिल नहीं करना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग