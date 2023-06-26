Food For Uric Acid: हाई यूरिक एसिड को कुछ ही दिनों में कम कर देता है सत्तू, बस ऐसे करें सेवन
Health Tips: आज हम आपको यूरिक एसिड को कंट्रोल करने के लिए जौ का सत्तू के सेवन करने का तरीका और फायदे बताने जा रहे हैं जिसको आजमाकर आप घर पर ही बिना दवा के यूरिक एसिड को कम कर सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं यूरिक एसिड में कैसे उपयोगी है जौ का सत्तू.

Barley sattu for uric acid: आज के समय की खराब जीवनशैली कई बीमारियों की वजह बनकर उभर रही है. उन्हीं में से एक बीमारी यूरिक एसिड की है. जब आपके शरीर में प्रोटीन के कम्पाउंड प्यूरिन जमक इकट्ठा हो जाता है तो यूरिक एसिड का स्तर बढ़ जाता है जिससे आपको गाउट की परेशानी, जोड़ों में दर्द और किडनी पर खराब असर पड़ता है. जब आपके शरीर में यूरिक एसिड बढ़ जाता है तो किडनी इसको छान पाने में असमर्थ हो जाती है जिससे आपको कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपको यूरिक एसिड को कंट्रोल करने के लिए जौ का सत्तू के सेवन करने का तरीका और फायदे बताने जा रहे हैं जिसको आजमाकर आप घर पर ही बिना दवा के यूरिक एसिड को कम कर सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (barley sattu for uric acid) यूरिक एसिड में कैसे उपयोगी है जौ का सत्तू......

