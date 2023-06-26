How To Drink Water: रोजाना 21 दिनों तक इस तरह से पीएं पानी, पेट से जुड़ी हर समस्या होगी दूर, एक्सपर्ट ने बताया
topStories1hindi1754539
Hindi NewsHealth

How To Drink Water: रोजाना 21 दिनों तक इस तरह से पीएं पानी, पेट से जुड़ी हर समस्या होगी दूर, एक्सपर्ट ने बताया

Health Tips: आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि अगर आप 21 दिनों तक हमारे बताए तरीके से पानी का सेवन करते हैं तो इससे आपके शरीर से संबंधित सारी समस्याएं आसानी से दूर हो जाती हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं एक्सपर्ट का बताया हुआ और आजमाया हुआ पानी पीने का तरीका क्या है.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

How To Drink Water: रोजाना 21 दिनों तक इस तरह से पीएं पानी, पेट से जुड़ी हर समस्या होगी दूर, एक्सपर्ट ने बताया

How To Drink Water: पानी आपके शरीर और सेहत के लिए बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण होता है. इसीलिए आपको हमेशा पानी पीने की सलाह दी जाती है. ऐसे में जब आपको प्यास लगती है तो आप जल्दी-जल्दी में खूब सारा पानी पी जाते हैं जिससे आपकी किडनी पर नकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ने लगता है. लेकिन वहीं अगर आप कम मात्रा में पानी का सेवन करते हैं तो इससे आपका शरीर डिहाइड्रेटिड बनी रहती है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है पानी पीने का सही तरीका या सही समय या सही पैटर्न क्या है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि अगर आप 21 दिनों तक हमारे बताए तरीके से पानी का सेवन करते हैं तो इससे आपके शरीर से संबंधित सारी समस्याएं आसानी से दूर हो जाती हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं एक्सपर्ट का बताया हुआ और आजमाया हुआ (How To Drink Water) पानी पीने का तरीका क्या है......

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस