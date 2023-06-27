Intermittent Fasting: 16:8 रूल फॉलो करने का क्या है सही तरीका? अमेजिंग रिजल्ट पाने के लिए करें ये उपाय
Intermittent Fasting: 16:8 रूल फॉलो करने का क्या है सही तरीका? अमेजिंग रिजल्ट पाने के लिए करें ये उपाय

Intermittent fasting rule: इंटरमिटेंट फास्टिंग वजन कम करने का सबसे सरल तरीका है. इंटरमिटेंट फास्टिंग में व्यक्ति अपने आहार को निश्चित समय अवधि में सीमित करते हैं और फिर इसके बाद अधिक समय तक भूखे रहते हैं.

Intermittent Fasting: 16:8 रूल फॉलो करने का क्या है सही तरीका? अमेजिंग रिजल्ट पाने के लिए करें ये उपाय

Intermittent fasting rule: विश्वभर में हर 4 में से 1 व्यक्ति मोटापे की समस्या से पीड़ित है और अधिकांश मोटे व्यक्ति अपने वजन को कम करने के बारे में सोचते हैं. इंटरमिटेंट फास्टिंग वजन कम करने का सबसे सरल तरीका है. इंटरमिटेंट फास्टिंग में व्यक्ति अपने आहार को निश्चित समय अवधि में सीमित करते हैं और फिर इसके बाद अधिक समय तक भूखे रहते हैं. इंटरमिटेंट फास्टिंग का सबसे लोकप्रिय तरीका है 16:8, जिसमें आप 16 घंटे उपवास करते हैं और 8 घंटे में खाने-पीने का समय रखते हैं. 16 घंटे के उपवास के दौरान, आप केवल पानी, ब्लैक कॉफी या शुगर व दूध के बिना चाय का सेवन कर सकते हैं.

