International Day Of Yoga: गतिहीन लाइफस्टाइल के प्रभाव को कम करेंगे ये 5 योगासन
International Day Of Yoga 2023: यदि आप दिन के अधिकांश समय कंप्यूटर या लैपटॉप के सामने बिताते हैं, तो आपको योग जरूर करना चाहिए. लंबे समय तक स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं से बचने के लिए, आपको अपनी कोर मजबूत करना और अपने शरीर को मजबूत बनाने के लिए योग करना चाहिए. 

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

International Day Of Yoga 2023: एक गतिहीन लाइफस्टाइल शरीर और सेहत के लिए अपमान है. निष्क्रिय गतिहीन यानी अधिक समय तक बैठना, कम चलना और कोई गतिविधियां नहीं करना. हमारे जीवन में वर्क फ्रॉम होम की संस्कृति के साथ, अधिकांश वक्त हमारा कुर्सी के साथ एक लैपटॉप के सामने बैठे रहता है. इससे कई स्वास्थ्य समस्याएं पैदा होती हैं.

