International Yoga Day 2023: डायबिटीज के मरीज रोजाना करें ये 4 योगासन, कंट्रोल में रहेगा ब्लड शुगर लेवल
topStories1hindi1746778
Hindi NewsHealth

International Yoga Day 2023: डायबिटीज के मरीज रोजाना करें ये 4 योगासन, कंट्रोल में रहेगा ब्लड शुगर लेवल

Yoga Day 2023: डायबिटीज मरीजों के लिए योग और व्यायाम का कॉम्बिनेशन ब्लड शुगर लेवल के हिसाब से अत्यंत प्रभावी साबित हुआ है. योग ब्लड सर्कुलेशन में सुधार करता है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Trending Photos

International Yoga Day 2023: डायबिटीज के मरीज रोजाना करें ये 4 योगासन, कंट्रोल में रहेगा ब्लड शुगर लेवल

International day of yoga: योग की शुरुआत भारत में सदियों साल पहले हुई थी, जो शरीर के कार्यों को संतुलित और समान्वित करने में असंख्यात लाभ प्रदान करता है. अध्ययनों में पाया गया है कि योग उन लोगों के लिए साइको-न्यूरो-एंडोक्राइन और इम्यूनिटी के लाभ प्रदान करता है, जो टाइप-2 डायबिटीज से पीड़ित हैं. विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि योग को अपने डेली रूटीन में शामिल करने से आपके ब्लड शुगर लेवल पर अच्छे परिणाम देखने को मिल सकते हैं. इसके अलावा, एंग्जाइटी कम करने और जीवन की क्वालिटी में सुधार करने में योग का बड़ा हाथ होता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!