Kidney Detox: ये 5 फूड अशुद्धियों को करते हैं दूर, किडनी की पथरी भी जाएगी निकल
topStories1hindi1722581
Hindi NewsHealth

Kidney Detox: ये 5 फूड अशुद्धियों को करते हैं दूर, किडनी की पथरी भी जाएगी निकल

Foods to detox kidney: खराब लाइफस्टाइल और फैक्टर जैसे डिहाईड्रेशन, ज्यादा एसीडिक पेशाब, यूटीआई और कचरे के निर्माण के कारण बहुत से लोग किडनी की पथरी से पीड़ित होते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Trending Photos

Kidney Detox: ये 5 फूड अशुद्धियों को करते हैं दूर, किडनी की पथरी भी जाएगी निकल

Foods to detox kidney: हमारी किडनी शरीर के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण अंगों में से एक हैं और किडनी की पथरी एक बहुत ही आम बीमारी है. खराब लाइफस्टाइल और फैक्टर जैसे डिहाईड्रेशन, ज्यादा एसीडिक पेशाब, यूटीआई और कचरे के निर्माण के कारण बहुत से लोग इससे पीड़ित हैं. इसलिए नियमित रूप से डिटॉक्स करना जरूरी है और ये फूड ऐसा करने में आपकी मदद करेंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ