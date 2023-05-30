Kidney Health: आपकी ये 5 गंदी आदतें किडनी को कर सकती है तबाह, तुरंत हो जाएं अलर्ट
topStories1hindi1716852
Hindi NewsHealth

Kidney Health: आपकी ये 5 गंदी आदतें किडनी को कर सकती है तबाह, तुरंत हो जाएं अलर्ट

Bad habits for kidney: किडनी का मुख्य काम हमारे खून से गंदगी को हटाना होता है, जो पेशाब के माध्यम से बाहर निकल जाता है. इसके अलावा, किडनी नए रेज ब्लड सेल्स को प्रोत्साहित करने और हड्डियों की मजबूती बनाए रखने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण हार्मोन उत्पन्न करते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

Trending Photos

Kidney Health: आपकी ये 5 गंदी आदतें किडनी को कर सकती है तबाह, तुरंत हो जाएं अलर्ट

Bad habits for kidney: किडनी राजमा के आकार का अंग होते है जो पेट के पिछले भाग के ऊपर की ओर स्थित होता है. यह हमारे स्वास्थ्य और तंदुरुस्ती को बनाए रखने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाता है. किडनी का मुख्य काम हमारे खून से गंदगी को हटाना होता है, जो पेशाब के माध्यम से बाहर निकल जाता है. इसके अलावा, किडनी नए रेज ब्लड सेल्स को प्रोत्साहित करने और हड्डियों की मजबूती बनाए रखने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण हार्मोन उत्पन्न करते हैं. किडनी शरीर में पानी के संतुलन में भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाते हैं और हमारे शरीर में नात्रियम, पोटैशियम व कैल्शियम जैसे महत्वपूर्ण खनिजों के स्तर को नियंत्रित करते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
ramayan
Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों!
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस