Diabetes: 2050 तक 130 करोड़ से ज्यादा होगी डायबिटीज मरीजों की संख्या, लैंसेट स्टडी का चौंका देने वाला अनुमान

Diabetes patient: लैंसेट अध्ययन में कहा गया है कि वर्ष 2050 तक, दुनिया में 131 करोड़ से अधिक लोग इसी बीमारी से पीड़ित हो सकते हैं. डायबिटीज मरीजों के ये आंकड़े निश्चित रूप से चिंताजनक हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

डायबिटीज (Diabetes) एक गंभीर बीमारी है जो शरीर में ब्लड शुगर (ग्लूकोज) के स्तर को नियंत्रित करने में असमर्थता पैदा करता है. यह बीमारी आमतौर पर इंसुलिन नामक हार्मोन के उत्पादन में असमर्थता या उपयोग में कमी के कारण होती है, जिससे शरीर के कोशिकाओं को उचित तरीके से ग्लूकोज का उपयोग नहीं कर पाते. इस बीमारी का सबसे अहम कारण है अनहेल्दी लाइफस्टाइल, खराब खानपान और शारीरिक व्यायाम की कमी. आने वाले वर्षों में यह बीमारी विकराल रूप ले सकती है.

