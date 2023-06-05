Diabetes मरीजों के लिए मेथी के दानें हैं रामबाण दवा, फायदे जान हैरान रह जाएंगे आप!
Fenugreek Benefits In Sugar Control: मेथी हमारे सेहत के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद होती है. इतना ही नहीं डायबिटीज मरीजों के लिए भी मेथी के दाने बहुत गुणकारी माने जाते हैं. मेथी में प्रोटीन, आयरन, कैल्शियम ,फाइबर भरपूर मात्रा में होता है. आइये जानें शुगर कंट्रोल करने में ये किस तरह फायदेमंद हो सकता है. 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Methi Daa For Diabetes Patients: कई तरह की सब्जियों में मेथी का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है, जैसे बैगन, कद्दू, साग आदि. मेथी का उपयोग भरवे मसाले में भी किया जाता है. आपको बता दें, मेथी हमारे सेहत के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद होती है. इसके सेवन से हम कई गंभीर बीमारियों से बचे रहते हैं. दरअसल, मेथी प्रोटीन, आयरन, कैल्शियम, फाइबर, पोटैशियम, विटामिन-सी का अच्छा सोर्स होती है. मेथी के बीज दाल में करी के रूप में मिलाया जाता है. इसे मिलाने से खाने का स्वाद बढ़ जाता है. मेथी का पाउडर डायबिटीज मरीजों के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद होता है. आइय जानें ये शुगर कंट्रोल करने में किस तरह से गुणकारी है...

