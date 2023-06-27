Monsoon 2023: बारिश के मौसम में कमजोर हो जाता है पेट, मानसून में 'जहर' का काम करती हैं ये 5 चीजें
Monsoon 2023: बारिश के मौसम में कमजोर हो जाता है पेट, मानसून में 'जहर' का काम करती हैं ये 5 चीजें

Foods to avoid in monsoon: भारत के कई सारे राज्यों में मानसून ने दस्तक दे दी है. कहीं-कहीं जहा बारिश से बाढ़ जैसे हालात हो गए हैं, तो कहीं-कहीं प्री-मानसून बारिश ने लोगों के भीषण गर्मी से कुछ राहत दी है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

Monsoon 2023: बारिश के मौसम में कमजोर हो जाता है पेट, मानसून में 'जहर' का काम करती हैं ये 5 चीजें

Foods to avoid in rainy season: भारत के कई सारे राज्यों में मानसून ने दस्तक दे दी है. दक्षिण भारत से लेकर उत्तर-पूर्वी राज्य जहां मानसून की बारिश का कहर बरपा रखा है, वहीं दिल्ली और आसपास के राज्यों में प्री-मानसून की बारिश ने लोगों के भीषण गर्मी से कुछ राहत दी है. वैसे तो बारिश का मौसम सभी को अच्छा लगता है, लेकिन यह एक ऐसा सीजन भी है, जिसमें अपनी सेहत का ज्यादा ख्याल रखना होता है.

