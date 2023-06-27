Home Remedies For Mosquito: कई जानलेवा बीमारियों का कारण बन सकता है मच्छर, आज से बरतें ये सावधानियां
Home Remedies For Mosquito: कई जानलेवा बीमारियों का कारण बन सकता है मच्छर, आज से बरतें ये सावधानियां

Ways to get rid of mosquitoes: मानसून के आने पर आज हम लोग मच्छर से होने वाली बीमारियों के बारे में और मच्छरों से बचाव के तरीकों पर बात करेंगे. सावधानी बरतने से ही कई जानलेवा बीमारियों से बचा जा सकता है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

Home Remedies For Mosquito: कई जानलेवा बीमारियों का कारण बन सकता है मच्छर, आज से बरतें ये सावधानियां

Ways to get rid of mosquitoes: बारिश का मौसम शुरू हो गया है, ऐसे में मच्छरों के आक्रमण का खतरा जरूर बढ़ेगा. इस बदलते मौसम में घरों में आपको मोटे-मोटे मच्छर जरूर दिख सकते हैं, जिनके काटने पर खुजली की समस्या हो सकती है. हालांकि, खुजली तो एक आम समस्या है, मच्छर के काटने से डेंगू, मलेरिया जैसी कई जानलेवा बीमारियां हो सकती है. हर वर्ष दुनिया भर में लगभग 5 लाख लोग मच्छरों के काटने से होने वाली बीमारी के कारण मारे जाते हैं.

